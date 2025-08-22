© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

POV

A New Kind of Wilderness

Season 38 Episode 7 | 52m 53s

On a small farm in Norway, the Paynes strive to be wild and free. They are self-sufficient, practice home-schooling, and foster a close family dynamic in harmony with nature. But when tragedy strikes, they must adapt to the demands of modern society. Filmmaker Silje Evensmo Jacobsen captures an intimate portrait of love, life, and growing up.

Aired: 08/24/25 | Expires: 10/24/25
Watch 1:22:31
POV
Emergent City
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
Episode: S38 E6 | 1:22:31
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Follow the journey of Maya Lin behind the controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:44
POV
The Ride Ahead
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Made in Ethiopia
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:19:49
POV
Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:19:49
Watch 52:57
POV
Break the Game
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.
Episode: S37 E13 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:44
POV
UNION
A group of Amazon workers embark on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse.
Episode: S38 E1 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:14:01
POV
The Taste of Mango
A hypnotically cinematic love letter that untangles a family’s painful unspoken past.
Episode: S37 E14 | 1:14:01
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09