POV Shorts: Happiness is £4 Million

Extras
George was running a Chinese restaurant in Miami when he met Angela. He was smitten.
As Sharon was fixing up her family home, she needed an electrician. She met Larry.
Paul Wilson, 93, and his daughter Marty discuss the first time he set eyes on her mother.
After ten years of marriage and two children, Les GrantSmith had a secret to tell.
Jeremy Sicile-Kira uses painting to transcend his disability and communicate his dreams.
Jeremy Sicile-Kira uses painting to transcend his disability and communicate his dreams.
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
All
-
All
-
POV Season 35
-
POV Season 34
-
POV Season 33
-
POV Season 32
-
POV Season 31
-
POV Season 30
-
POV Season 29
-
POV Season 28
-
POV Season 27
-
POV Season 26
-
POV Season 25
-
POV Season 24
-
POV Season 23
-
POV Season 22
-
POV Season 21
-
POV Season 20
-
POV Season 19
-
POV Season 18
-
POV Season 17
-
POV Season 16
-
POV Season 15
-
POV Season 14
-
POV Season 13
-
POV Season 12
-
POV Season 11
-
POV Season 10
-
POV Season 9
-
POV Season 8
-
POV Season 7
-
POV Season 6
-
POV Season 4
-
POV Season 3
-
POV Season 2
-
POV Season 1
Two families experience homeland violence across generations.
Three stories about care and connection.
Two stories from the heart of New York.
A disabled filmmaker ruminates on the corrosive legacy of the Freak Show.
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
An artist’s canvas becomes an embattled space.
A counter-narrative and collective memory of the last 30 years of Muslim life in America.
Three Cuban baseball players risk exile to chase their dream of playing in the US major le