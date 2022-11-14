An Act of Worship

Extras
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
Two women in a region beset by violent ethnic divisions run a makeshift medical clinic.
A grandfather who paved the way with pride.
A prep school in Louisiana that sends 100% of its grads to college is rocked by scandal.
A formerly enslaved midwife who helped deliver generations.
Three Cuban baseball players risk exile to chase their dream of playing in the US major le
A multigenerational love story about what it is we really need to leave our children.
How will a sister assure a dignified life for her brother born with multiple disabilities?