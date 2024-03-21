© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 82 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, the Justice Department and 16 state attorneys general sue Apple for maintaining a monopoly. With a vote to avoid a government shutdown set for Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson works to keep his chaotic majority intact. Plus, an Arizona lawmaker talks about why she publicly announced her decision to terminate her non-viable pregnancy.

Aired: 03/20/24 | Expires: 04/20/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E81 | 57:46
Watch 8:08
PBS NewsHour
Agreement may not pass in time to avoid government shutdown
Why the government funding agreement may not pass in time to avoid a shutdown
Clip: S2024 E81 | 8:08
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
Miss. 'Goon Squad' case highlights abuse in rural areas
Mississippi 'Goon Squad' case highlights abuse in rural areas and power of sheriffs
Clip: S2024 E81 | 6:34
Watch 7:06
PBS NewsHour
Xochitl Gonzalez discusses anticipated new novel
Xochitl Gonzalez's new book 'Anita De Monte Laughs Last' takes on art and personal history
Clip: S2024 E81 | 7:06
Watch 9:54
PBS NewsHour
China tightens grip on Hong Kong with law punishing dissent
China tightens grip on Hong Kong with passage of strict law punishing dissent
Clip: S2024 E81 | 9:54
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
EPA aims to accelerate EV transition with emissions rules
EPA aims to accelerate transition to electric vehicles with updated emissions rules
Clip: S2024 E81 | 5:10
Watch 4:51
PBS NewsHour
Trump candidate wins primary in race that may decide Senate
Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio GOP primary in race that could decide control of Senate
Clip: S2024 E81 | 4:51
Watch 4:48
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Fed leaves rates unchanged but anticipates cuts
News Wrap: Fed leaves rates unchanged but signaled it anticipates three cuts this year
Clip: S2024 E81 | 4:48
Watch 5:22
PBS NewsHour
Texas immigration law on hold as appeals court hears case
Controversial Texas immigration law back on hold as appeals court hears arguments
Clip: S2024 E81 | 5:22
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E81 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E79 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E77 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E76 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E75 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E74 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E73 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E72 | 57:46