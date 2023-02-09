© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 40 | 57m 46s

February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/08/23 | Expires: 03/11/23
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Bird expert and poet on how he's inspired by natural world
Watch 7:37
PBS NewsHour
Bird expert and poet on how he's inspired by natural world
Bird expert and poet Drew Lanham on how he's inspired by the natural world
Clip: S2023 E39 | 7:37
How LeBron James changed the game and became all-time scorer
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
How LeBron James changed the game and became all-time scorer
How LeBron James changed the game and became NBA's all-time leading scorer
Clip: S2023 E39 | 6:24
Monkey theft, leopard escape at Dallas Zoo raise concerns
Watch 3:59
PBS NewsHour
Monkey theft, leopard escape at Dallas Zoo raise concerns
Monkey theft, leopard escape at Dallas Zoo raise questions about safety of animals
Clip: S2023 E39 | 3:59
Earthquake death toll hits 12,000 in Turkey and Syria
Watch 5:47
PBS NewsHour
Earthquake death toll hits 12,000 in Turkey and Syria
Earthquake death toll hits 12,000 in Turkey and Syria as time to find survivors runs out
Clip: S2023 E39 | 5:47
News Wrap: Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive
Watch 6:44
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive
News Wrap: Zelenskyy asks for more weapons as Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive
Clip: S2023 E39 | 6:44
Biden talks economy, China, division in exclusive interview
Watch 21:28
PBS NewsHour
Biden talks economy, China, division in exclusive interview
Biden talks economy, China, political division in exclusive interview with Judy Woodruff
Clip: S2023 E39 | 21:28
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:43
PBS NewsHour
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E39 | 56:43
President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
Watch 2:14:58
PBS NewsHour
President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
President Biden touted his accomplishments and called for change in his 2023 address.
Special: 2:14:58
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E38 | 57:46
New England and Frederick Douglass' first steps to freedom
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
New England and Frederick Douglass' first steps to freedom
New England's role in Frederick Douglass' first steps to freedom
Clip: S2023 E38 | 6:51
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:43
PBS NewsHour
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E39 | 56:43
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E38 | 57:46
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:12
PBS NewsHour
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E37 | 56:12
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E36 | 26:45
February 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E35 | 26:45
February 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E34 | 57:46
February 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E33 | 57:46
February 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
February 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E32 | 56:46
January 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E31 | 56:45
January 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:48
PBS NewsHour
January 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E30 | 56:48