The Chosen Ones, Part 2
The Paris Murders

The Chosen Ones, Part 2

Season 4 Episode 10 | 56m 08s

Having escaped from the psychiatric hospital, Adele must face the damage Camille has done. With the entire team on the verge of falling apart, Adele decides to focus instead on what is turning children into murderers.

Aired: 03/08/23
The Chosen Ones, Part 2
Mummy
Watch 53:49
The Paris Murders
Mummy
People are being attacked with venomous snakes as an Egyptian mystery unfolds.
Episode: S4 E8 | 53:49
Halloween
Watch 58:02
The Paris Murders
Halloween
Masked killings and underlying abuse – fueled by psychotic rage.
Episode: S4 E4 | 58:02
With All My Heart
Watch 56:29
The Paris Murders
With All My Heart
A high-speed chase leads to the truth about a serial killer.
Episode: S4 E7 | 56:29
The Poison Pen
Watch 55:55
The Paris Murders
The Poison Pen
A nosey neighbor gets more than she bargained for.
Episode: S4 E6 | 55:55
In Troubled Waters
Watch 58:52
The Paris Murders
In Troubled Waters
A missing girl. A suspected abduction. Nothing is what it seems.
Episode: S4 E3 | 58:52
Goodbyes, Part 1
Watch 47:39
The Paris Murders
Goodbyes, Part 1
A crime report highlights an abduction case from years ago. The case is reopened.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:39
The Return
Watch 59:40
The Paris Murders
The Return
A troubled teen uncovers a lost past – with a dark story.
Episode: S4 E5 | 59:40
Goodbyes, Part 2
Watch 1:01:15
The Paris Murders
Goodbyes, Part 2
The past becomes the present. Meanwhile, New York beckons.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:01:15
The Chosen Ones, Part 1
Watch 1:00:02
The Paris Murders
The Chosen Ones, Part 1
A mistaken identity divides the team, and a special needs school is being targeted.
Episode: S4 E9 | 1:00:02
Panic
Watch 51:42
The Paris Murders
Panic
Paris is shaken when a sniper opens fire on crowds of people.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:42