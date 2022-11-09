KALAHARI – The Great Thirstland

The swirling hot sands of the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa comprise one of the most barren regions on Earth. But every so often, violent rainstorms quench the arid land, drenching the ancient Magkadikadi saltpans and waking the richly diverse wildlife. Shot in high-definition, this film by renowned naturalist filmmaker Tim Liversedge captures the astonishing ecological spectacle of Kalahari.