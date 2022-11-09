© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Nature

KALAHARI – The Flooded Desert

Season 22 Episode 4 | 53m 21s

Unlike most of the world's major rivers which empty into the sea, the Okavango River in Africa empties into a desert. This film captures the unique interaction between the Kalahari Desert and the Okavango River delta, examining its impact on the region's richly diverse wildlife.

Aired: 11/08/03
KALAHARI – The Flooded Desert
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Foundation, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Preview of Soul of the Ocean
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Soul of the Ocean
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Preview: S41 E6 | 0:30
Preview of WILDHEART
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of WILDHEART
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Preview: S41 E5 | 0:29
Dipper Chicks Escape Raging River
Watch 3:04
Nature
Dipper Chicks Escape Raging River
Dipper chicks are ready to fledge but a storm transforms the river into a raging torrent.
Clip: S41 E5 | 3:04
Capercaillies Battle for the Right to Mate
Watch 2:59
Nature
Capercaillies Battle for the Right to Mate
Capercaillies have an intimate relationship with the Scots Pine.
Clip: S41 E5 | 2:59
Busy Beavers | Backyard Nature
Watch 4:05
Nature
Busy Beavers | Backyard Nature
Cinematographer Jeff Hogan takes you into his own backyard to meet his favorite creature.
Special: 4:05
Busy Beavers | Backyard Nature
Watch 4:05
Nature
Busy Beavers | Backyard Nature
Cinematographer Jeff Hogan takes you into his own backyard to meet his favorite creature.
Clip: 4:05
Preview of American Ocelot
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of American Ocelot
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Preview: S41 E4 | 0:30
What's Streaming on NATURE?
Watch 53:13
Nature
American Ocelot
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Episode: S41 E4 | 53:13
Making of "American Ocelot"
Watch 5:39
Nature
Making of "American Ocelot"
Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters sets out on a years-long mission to capture ocelots.
Clip: S41 E4 | 5:39
Ocelot Moms... They're Just Like Us
Watch 2:23
Nature
Ocelot Moms... They're Just Like Us
Filmmaker Ben Masters brings his infant into the field to "help" with camera trapping.
Clip: S41 E4 | 2:23
Preview of Soul of the Ocean
Nature
Soul of the Ocean
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Episode: S41 E6
Preview of WILDHEART
Nature
WILDHEART
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Episode: S41 E5
Extremadura: Spain's Forgotten Forest
Watch 55:59
Nature
Extremadura: Spain's Forgotten Forest
European Wolf, Black vulture, Imperial eagles and genets
Episode: S8 E2 | 55:59
What's Streaming on NATURE?
Watch 53:13
Nature
American Ocelot
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Episode: S41 E4 | 53:13
Woodpeckers: The Hole Story
Watch 53:13
Nature
Woodpeckers: The Hole Story
Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Narrated by Paul Giamatti.
Episode: S41 E3 | 53:13
Canada: Surviving the Wild North
Watch 53:13
Nature
Canada: Surviving the Wild North
Journey from Canada’s Arctic to the boreal forest and discover how animals survive.
Episode: S41 E2 | 53:13
Running with the Beest
Watch 53:18
Nature
Running with the Beest
Follow the great wildebeest migration in East Africa, one of nature’s most amazing events.
Episode: S41 E1 | 53:18
Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge
Watch 53:13
Nature
Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge
Discover the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal, from its forests to coasts.
Episode: S40 E13 | 53:13
American Arctic
Watch 53:13
Nature
American Arctic
Follow the planet’s longest land-animal migration in Alaska.
Episode: S40 E12 | 53:13
Hippo King
Watch 53:18
Nature
Hippo King
Discover the true character of one of the planet’s largest land mammals, the hippo bull.
Episode: S40 E11 | 53:18