Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom

Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Frogs are going extinct - here's how we can save them.
Basking sharks are typically solitary but large groups have recently been found together.
The slow worm is neither a snake nor a worm but a legless lizard.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Two pine marten kits grow up over several months.
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.