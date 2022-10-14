Round Three: The Rivalry (1970 - 1974)

Extras
Muhammad Ali shocks the world by defeating George Foreman and becomes world famous.
Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier prepare for their third fight, the Thrilla in Manila.
Upon retiring from boxing, Ali was forced to confront his deteriorating health.
Muhammad Ali regresa del exilio y se enfrenta dos veces a su mayor rival, Joe Frazier.
In a shocking decision, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned Ali's conviction.
Muhammad Ali is banished from boxing for refusing induction into the Army.
Elijah Muhammad offers Cassius a new name to secure his allegiance to the Nation of Islam.
In 1966, Muhammad Ali met 16-year-old Belinda Boyd at a Nation of Islam bakery.
Muhammad Ali faces outlash after condemning the Vietnam War.
Ali's tour of Africa revealed the mighty boxer's worldwide social influence.
Cassius Clay asciende de boxeador aficionado a contendiente por el título de peso pesado.
Cassius Clay rises from boastful amateur boxer to contender for the heavyweight title.