Muhammad Ali

Round Three: The Rivalry (1970 - 1974)

Season 1 Episode 3 | 1hr 50m 20s

Muhammad Ali battles his fiercest rival, Joe Frazier, and the U.S. government, as he attempts to regain the heavyweight title. He first loses to and then defeats Frazier, but to become champion again, he will have to beat George Foreman.

Aired: 09/20/21 | Expires: 02/28/22
Round Three: The Rivalry (1970 - 1974)
Corporate funding for MUHAMMAD ALI was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by David M. Rubenstein. Major funding was also provided by The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by The Better Angels Society and by its members Alan and Marcia Docter; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tudor Jones; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Gilchrist and Amy Berg; The Brooke Brown Barzun Philanthropic Foundation, The Owsley Brown III Philanthropic Foundation and The Augusta Brown Holland Philanthropic Foundation; Perry and Donna Golkin; John and Leslie McQuown; John and Catherine Debs; Fred and Donna Seigel; Susan and John Wieland; Stuart and Joanna Brown; Diane and Hal Brierley; Fiddlehead Fund; Rocco and Debby Landesman; McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark Perry; and Donna and Richard Strong.
Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016)
Watch 1:39:49
Muhammad Ali
Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016)
Muhammad Ali shocks the world by defeating George Foreman and becomes world famous.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:39:49
Fighting Words Before the Thrilla in Manila
Watch 1:29
Muhammad Ali
Fighting Words Before the Thrilla in Manila
Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier prepare for their third fight, the Thrilla in Manila.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:29
Muhammad Ali is Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease
Watch 3:03
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali is Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease
Upon retiring from boxing, Ali was forced to confront his deteriorating health.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:03
Spanish Version | Round Three: The Rivalry (1970 - 1974)
Watch 1:50:20
Muhammad Ali
Spanish Version | Round Three: The Rivalry (1970 - 1974)
Muhammad Ali regresa del exilio y se enfrenta dos veces a su mayor rival, Joe Frazier.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:20
The Supreme Court Overturns Muhammad Ali's Conviction
Watch 7:38
Muhammad Ali
The Supreme Court Overturns Muhammad Ali's Conviction
In a shocking decision, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned Ali's conviction.
Clip: S1 E3 | 7:38
Round Two: What's My Name? (1964-1970)
Watch 1:54:43
Muhammad Ali
Round Two: What's My Name? (1964-1970)
Muhammad Ali is banished from boxing for refusing induction into the Army.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:54:43
Cassius Clay Changes His Name to Muhammad Ali
Watch 3:50
Muhammad Ali
Cassius Clay Changes His Name to Muhammad Ali
Elijah Muhammad offers Cassius a new name to secure his allegiance to the Nation of Islam.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:50
Muhammad Ali Marries Belinda Boyd in Chicago
Watch 2:50
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali Marries Belinda Boyd in Chicago
In 1966, Muhammad Ali met 16-year-old Belinda Boyd at a Nation of Islam bakery.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:50
Outlash Follows Muhammad Ali's Criticism of the Vietnam War
Watch 6:15
Muhammad Ali
Outlash Follows Muhammad Ali's Criticism of the Vietnam War
Muhammad Ali faces outlash after condemning the Vietnam War.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:15
Muhammad Ali Embarks on a Tour Across Africa
Watch 3:02
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali Embarks on a Tour Across Africa
Ali's tour of Africa revealed the mighty boxer's worldwide social influence.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:02
Spanish Version | Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964)
Watch 2:09:25
Muhammad Ali
Spanish Version | Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964)
Cassius Clay asciende de boxeador aficionado a contendiente por el título de peso pesado.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:09:25
Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964)
Watch 2:09:25
Muhammad Ali
Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964)
Cassius Clay rises from boastful amateur boxer to contender for the heavyweight title.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:09:25