Mayor of Casterbridge

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 37m 17s

Michael Henchard, a drunken farm worker, auctions off his wife Susan and baby daughter, Elizabeth-Jane, at a country fair for five guineas to a sailor named Newson. When sober, Henchard swears not to touch alcohol for 21 years and channels his energies into hard work. His dedication pays off and as the years pass, he becomes wealthy, respected and eventually, the Mayor of Casterbridge.

Aired: 10/26/22
