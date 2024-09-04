© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Lucy Worsley Investigates

The Black Death

Season 1 Episode 3 | 53m 18s

How did the Black Death change Britain? Lucy Worsley examines the latest science and explores how the vast death toll affected religious beliefs, class structure, work and women.

Aired: 09/24/22 | Expires: 10/23/22
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 3 Preview
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot: The Mural on the Tube
Meet the Gunpowder Plotters: The infamous Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:01
Watch 3:22
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes' Radicalization
What pushed Guy Fawkes over the edge?
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:22
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 2 Preview
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Coming Face to Face with William the Conqueror
What is it like to come face to face with William the Conqueror?
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:35
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror: The Bayeux Tapestry
It's over 230 feet long and its 900 years old. What is it?
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:12
Watch 4:14
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper: A letter from the killer?
Is the name "Jack the Ripper" actually a hoax?
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:14
All
  • All
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 2
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 1
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Episode: S2 E4
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:55
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:55
Watch 54:50
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:50
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27