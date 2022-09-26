Extras
The youngest member of the Corps of Discovery is born.
Lewis approaches the Continental Divide which no American citizen had ever been before.
His only request, was that the women and children of his village see the keelboat.
Chief Cameahwait agrees to sell the Corps of Discovery all the horses they needed.
They fished for salmon, harvested the rich bulbs of camas plants, and hunted buffalo.
The U.S. stretched far beyond the Louisiana Territory when their last member member died.
After two long months of travel, the Corps were still in what is now Missouri.
Lewis shoots a Grizzly bear after passing the mouth of the Yellowstone river.
On December 25, 1805 The Corps of Discovery built their winter quarters.
The Corps of Discovery disbands with each member going their separate way.
America's greatest story of adventure, the Corps of Discovery, was led by Lewis and Clark