Lewis & Clark

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 1hr 44m 51s

The mission of the Corps of Discovery was to explore the uncharted West. Beginning February 28, 1803 It would be led by Meriwether Lewis, and Lewis’ friend, William Clark. Over the next four years, the Corps of Discovery would travel thousands of miles, experiencing lands, rivers and peoples that no Americans ever had before.

Aired: 11/04/97
Episode 2
Lewis's House Call
Watch 2:29
Lewis & Clark
Lewis's House Call
The youngest member of the Corps of Discovery is born.
Clip: 2:29
The Continental Divide
Watch 1:44
Lewis & Clark
The Continental Divide
Lewis approaches the Continental Divide which no American citizen had ever been before.
Clip: 1:44
Black Buffalo's Intervention
Watch 1:48
Lewis & Clark
Black Buffalo's Intervention
His only request, was that the women and children of his village see the keelboat.
Clip: 1:48
Camp Fortunate
Watch 2:15
Lewis & Clark
Camp Fortunate
Chief Cameahwait agrees to sell the Corps of Discovery all the horses they needed.
Clip: 2:15
The Nez Perce
Watch 2:35
Lewis & Clark
The Nez Perce
They fished for salmon, harvested the rich bulbs of camas plants, and hunted buffalo.
Clip: 2:35
An American Story
Watch 1:32
Lewis & Clark
An American Story
The U.S. stretched far beyond the Louisiana Territory when their last member member died.
Clip: 1:32
Journey Through the Missouri River
Watch 1:11
Lewis & Clark
Journey Through the Missouri River
After two long months of travel, the Corps were still in what is now Missouri.
Clip: 1:11
Grizzly Bear Encounters
Watch 1:52
Lewis & Clark
Grizzly Bear Encounters
Lewis shoots a Grizzly bear after passing the mouth of the Yellowstone river.
Clip: 1:52
Fort Clatsop
Watch 1:37
Lewis & Clark
Fort Clatsop
On December 25, 1805 The Corps of Discovery built their winter quarters.
Clip: 1:37
The Corps of Discovery Disbands
Watch 3:49
Lewis & Clark
The Corps of Discovery Disbands
The Corps of Discovery disbands with each member going their separate way.
Clip: 3:49
