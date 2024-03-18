© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope

Thailand – Bangkok and Beyond

Season 11 Episode 1104 | 26m 46s

Joseph’s Thai adventures expand the mind and touch the heart. Thailand is rich in cultural connections and Joseph experiences them in Bangkok, but also along the River Kwai where the beauty of the river belies the horrors that occurred there during the Second World War. Joseph’s Thai journey is an emotional roller coaster that spans the range from joyous celebration to meditative contemplation.

Aired: 08/22/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
