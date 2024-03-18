Thailand – Bangkok and Beyond

Extras
Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier.
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Joseph travels to the driest place on the planet, Chile’s Atacama Desert.
Joseph paddles the gentle New River and then battles to stay afloat on the raging Gauley.
