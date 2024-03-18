Maine – Town & Country

Extras
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier.
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Joseph learns Irish secrets like how to draw a proper pint and spout a bit of Gaelic.
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
