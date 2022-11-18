Whom the Gods Would Destroy

Extras
See a preview of the series finale of Inspector Lewis, airing Sunday, Aug. 21, 9/8c.
See a scene from the series finale of Inspector Lewis, airing Aug. 21, 2016, 9/8c.
The Inspector Lewis star reflects on his acting career and the iconic Lewis character.
Lewis and Hathaway investigate the case of a mathematician killed in a bomb attack.
See a preview of the second episode in Inspector Lewis' Final Season.
See a scene from the second episode of Inspector Lewis, The Final Season.
The detectives investigate an Oxford college dean found bludgeoned to death in the woods.
See a preview for the Final Season of Inspector Lewis.
See a preview of upcoming Inspector Lewis episodes.
See a scene from the Inspector Lewis final season premiere.
Learn if there’s a connection between a body discovered in a well and a murdered artist.
Lewis' reputation is at risk as a new string of murders recalls an old case.
Lewis and Hathaway’s abilities are tested in the investigation of brutal murder.
The death of a professor may be connected to a student reported lost for 15 years.
