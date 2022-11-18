© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Inspector Lewis

Whom the Gods Would Destroy

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 10s

When an Oxford graduate is found dead, detectives Lewis and Hathaway are thrown into a murder case which implicates one of the University’s most prominent figures.

Aired: 06/21/08
Whom the Gods Would Destroy
What Lies Tangled
Watch 1:22:45
Inspector Lewis
What Lies Tangled
Lewis and Hathaway investigate the case of a mathematician killed in a bomb attack.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:45
Magnum Opus
Watch 1:23:05
Inspector Lewis
Magnum Opus
The detectives investigate an Oxford college dean found bludgeoned to death in the woods.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:23:05
One for Sorrow
Watch 1:23:06
Inspector Lewis
One for Sorrow
Learn if there’s a connection between a body discovered in a well and a murdered artist.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:23:06
Beyond Good and Evil
Watch 1:22:26
Inspector Lewis
Beyond Good and Evil
Lewis' reputation is at risk as a new string of murders recalls an old case.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:22:26
The Lions of Nemea
Watch 1:22:10
Inspector Lewis
The Lions of Nemea
Lewis and Hathaway’s abilities are tested in the investigation of brutal murder.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:22:10
Entry Wounds
Watch 1:22:40
Inspector Lewis
Entry Wounds
Find out why Lewis rejoins the force after his retirement.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:22:40
Intelligent Design
Watch 1:22:02
Inspector Lewis
Intelligent Design
The death of a professor may be connected to a student reported lost for 15 years.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:22:02
The Ramblin' Boy
Watch 1:22:01
Inspector Lewis
The Ramblin' Boy
Join Lewis and a new partner as they investigate the discovery of a body in a field.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:22:01
Down Among the Fearful
Watch 1:22:01
Inspector Lewis
Down Among the Fearful
Follow Lewis and Hathaway as they uncover the double life of a murdered psychic.
Episode: S6 E1 | 1:22:01
The Indelible Stain
Watch 1:23:01
Inspector Lewis
The Indelible Stain
Investigate the strangling of a controversial American guest lecturer at Oxford.
Episode: S5 E4 | 1:23:01