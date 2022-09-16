Great Performances at the Met: Turandot

Extras
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres.
Get a sneak peek at the program, featuring "The Impossible Dream" and "The Fullest."
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Josh Groban speaks on why he thinks singing in choirs is great training for young singers.
Josh Groban performs "Bring Him Home" from "Les Misérables."
Listen to Josh Groban talk about collaborating with Denée Benton, Tiler Peck and more.
Experience this contemporary opera based on Shakespeare’s masterpiece.
Allan Clayton performs an excerpt from Hamlet's famous soliloquy, "To be, or not to be."
Celebrate the New York Philharmonic's return to its revitalized home.
Celebrate with a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” led by Jaap van Zweden.
Soprano Nadine Sierra returns to the stage in one of opera's most formidable roles.
Experience this powerful opera with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
Explore Shakespeare’s love life in this ballet featuring music by Rhiannon Giddens.
Enjoy Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.
The Met presents "Don Carlos," Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty.
Soprano Lise Davidsen brings one of her signature roles to the Met.