Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco

Season 51 Episode 18

Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece. Baritone George Gagnidze makes his Met role debut as the imperious king Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska reprising her turn as his vengeful daughter, Abigaille. Daniele Callegari conducts and Angel Blue hosts.

Aired: 05/04/24
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 2:37
Great Performances
Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:37
Watch 2:35
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood Performs Hamlet's "To be, or not to be"
Ato Blankson-Wood performs "To be, or not to be" at the Delacorte Theater.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:35
Watch 1:44
Great Performances
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska in "Nabucco"
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska perform “Oh, di qual’onta aggravasi.”
Clip: S51 E18 | 1:44
Watch 4:25
Great Performances
Scott Yoo Meets With Augusta Read Thomas About Composing
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Clip: S51 E17 | 4:25
Watch 3:14
Great Performances
Yumi Kurosawa Performs "Lucky Stars" on the Koto
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Clip: S51 E17 | 3:14
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This "The Composer is Yoo" Preview
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Great Performances
Yo-Yo Ma Performs "Spiegel im Spiegel"
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Clip: S51 E16 | 2:11
Watch 3:52
Great Performances
The Friendship of Yo-Yo Ma, Richard Kogan, and Lynn Chang
Yo-Yo Ma, Dr. Richard Kogan and Lynn Chang discuss their 50 years of friendship.
Clip: S51 E16 | 3:52
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Old Friends" Preview
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Preview: S51 E16 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
Great Performances
Niccolò Paganini Descendent Debunks Family Rumors
Scott Yoo meets with a descendent of Paganini to discuss the virtuoso's life.
Clip: S51 E15 | 2:57
