Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly

Extras
Asmik Grigorian performs “Un bel di” from "Madama Butterfly."
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Angel Blue sings an excerpt of Magda's Act I aria, "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta."
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra plays “The Ride of the Valkyries.”
Lise Davidsen and the VPO performs "Dich, teure Halle, grüß ich wieder.”
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Juliette (Nadine Sierra) performs "Ah! Je veux vivre" in "Roméo et Juliette"
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
All
-
All
-
Great Performances Season 51
-
Great Performances Season 50
-
Great Performances Season 49
-
Great Performances Season 48
-
Great Performances Season 47
-
Great Performances Season 46
-
Great Performances Season 45
-
Great Performances Season 44
-
Great Performances Season 43
-
Great Performances Season 42
-
Great Performances Season 41
-
Great Performances Season 40
-
Great Performances Season 39
-
Great Performances Season 38
-
Great Performances Season 37
-
Great Performances Season 36
-
Great Performances Season 35
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.