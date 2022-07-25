© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Great American Recipe

If I Were a Recipe

Season 1 Episode 1 | 52m 50s

Join the ten talented home cooks for their first challenge: creating a dish that expresses their unique story and talents. Next, they put their original spin on regional dishes and ingredients, and BBQ chicken and Korean tacos are on the menu.

Aired: 06/23/22 | Expires: 12/31/22
If I Were a Recipe
Extras
The Great American Recipe Preview
Watch 0:31
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe Preview
Who will be the winner of The Great American Recipe?
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:31
The Great American Recipe
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:49
Which Cooks Made The Final Round?
Watch 4:33
The Great American Recipe
Which Cooks Made The Final Round?
Who made it to the final round?
Clip: S1 E8 | 4:33
Big Surprise in the Final Round
Watch 3:05
The Great American Recipe
Big Surprise in the Final Round
The final round of The Great American Recipe.
Clip: S1 E8 | 3:05
Family Preview
Watch 0:31
The Great American Recipe
Family Preview
Contestants make dishes inspired by their family.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:31
Family
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Family
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:50
Foos Eggrolls
Watch 2:21
The Great American Recipe
Foos Eggrolls
Foo's famous eggrolls.
Clip: S1 E7 | 2:21
Stuffed Seafood Showdown
Watch 4:24
The Great American Recipe
Stuffed Seafood Showdown
Which seafood dish will come out on top?
Clip: S1 E7 | 4:24
Mix it Up Preview
Watch 0:31
The Great American Recipe
Mix it Up Preview
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:31
Mix it Up
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Mix it Up
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:49
Family
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Family
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:50
Mix it Up
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Mix it Up
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:50
Party on a Plate
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
Party on a Plate
Let’s party as the remaining home cooks share their favorite holiday recipes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:49
Moveable Feasts
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Moveable Feasts
Get ready to grab and go as the cooks prepare handheld treats in outdoor dining.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:50
Love Language
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Love Language
Join us as the cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:50
The Daily Dish
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
The Daily Dish
Bring your appetites as the cooks share favorite quick meals to feed a crowd.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:50