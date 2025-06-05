© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Grantchester

Episode 7

Season 10 Episode 7 | 53m 05s

Cathy and Mrs. Chapman’s new business venture hits a serious obstacle. Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.

Aired: 07/26/25 | Expires: 08/10/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 2 Preview
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Preview: S10 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Grantchester
Which Vicar Cracked the Case?
Can Robson Green remember which vicar cracked which cases throughout the series?
Clip: S10 | 2:32
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
What's Ahead in Season 10
The cast share some teasers for what's ahead in Season 10!
Clip: S10 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 1:58
Grantchester
Episode 1 Scene
At the local Easter celebration, Alphy's friends discuss his love life.
Clip: S10 E1 | 1:58
Watch 2:33
Grantchester
Getting to Season 10
The cast celebrates a whole decade of fictional crime-solving and filming the series' tenth season.
Clip: S10 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Preview: S9 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:54
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Clip: S9 E8 | 0:54
Watch 0:36
Grantchester
Season 10 Filming Announcement
Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, and Robson Green share exciting Season 10 news from the set.
Clip: S9 | 0:36
Watch 2:50
Grantchester
Larry and Miss Scott in Season 9
Actors Melissa Johns and Bradley Hall on the developments between their characters in Season 9.
Clip: S9 E8 | 2:50
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member.
Episode: S10 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Leonard’s drinking lands him in jail overnight, but things escalate from there.
Episode: S10 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at an orphanage. When a body is found everything changes.
Episode: S10 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Alphy’s romantic dinner is interrupted by an unannounced visit from a familiar face.
Episode: S10 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Episode: S10 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:17
Grantchester
Episode 1
Easter celebrations in Grantchester take a somber turn with a suspicious death.
Episode: S10 E1 | 52:17
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Episode: S9 E6 | 53:05