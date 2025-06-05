Extras
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Can Robson Green remember which vicar cracked which cases throughout the series?
The cast share some teasers for what's ahead in Season 10!
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
At the local Easter celebration, Alphy's friends discuss his love life.
The cast celebrates a whole decade of fictional crime-solving and filming the series' tenth season.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, and Robson Green share exciting Season 10 news from the set.
Actors Melissa Johns and Bradley Hall on the developments between their characters in Season 9.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member.
Leonard’s drinking lands him in jail overnight, but things escalate from there.
Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at an orphanage. When a body is found everything changes.
Alphy’s romantic dinner is interrupted by an unannounced visit from a familiar face.
Easter celebrations in Grantchester take a somber turn with a suspicious death.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.