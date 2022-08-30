© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Grantchester

Episode 4

Season 7 Episode 4 | 53m 05s

A member of Will’s congregation is found murdered. It quickly becomes clear that the victim was not quite the person that Will thought.

Aired: 07/30/22 | Expires: 08/14/22
Episode 4
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Making Season 7
Watch 1:54
Grantchester
Making Season 7
Hear what the cast had to say about filming the seventh season of the series!
Clip: S7 | 1:54
Preview
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Preview
Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims.
Preview: S7 E6 | 0:30
Episode 6
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 6
Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims.
Episode: S7 E6 | 52:45
Will & Bonnie
Watch 2:49
Grantchester
Will & Bonnie
Look back on Will and Bonnie's story, from fast friends to sparks flying.
Clip: S7 E6 | 2:49
Scene
Watch 1:11
Grantchester
Scene
While Daniel is working and looking for Leonard's help, Leonard is busy elsewhere.
Clip: S7 E6 | 1:11
Mrs. C's Journey
Watch 2:27
Grantchester
Mrs. C's Journey
Tessa Peake-Jones describes Mrs. C's emotional journey in Season 7.
Clip: S7 E6 | 2:27
Preview
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Preview
Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at home for seniors.
Preview: S7 E5 | 0:30
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at home for seniors.
Episode: S7 E5 | 53:05
Geordie & Cathy
Watch 2:52
Grantchester
Geordie & Cathy
Robson Green and Kacey Ainsworth describe Geordie and Cathy's difficult Season 7 journey.
Clip: S7 E5 | 2:52
Scene
Watch 0:57
Grantchester
Scene
After Mrs. C shared her news, everyone is jumping in to help her in any way they can.
Clip: S7 E5 | 0:57
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Episode 6
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 6
Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims.
Episode: S7 E6 | 52:45
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at home for seniors.
Episode: S7 E5 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
A vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s café.
Episode: S7 E3 | 53:05
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Will and Geordie discover a murder victim's private life is less than spotless.
Episode: S7 E2 | 53:05
Episode 1
Watch 52:29
Grantchester
Episode 1
When a body is found, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love.
Episode: S7 E1 | 52:29
Episode 8
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a successful music producer is murdered, Geordie finds himself implicated.
Episode: S6 E8 | 52:45
Episode 7
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Leonard asks Will and Geordie for help when someone he knows is accused of murder.
Episode: S6 E7 | 53:05
Episode 6
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
When a student falls to her death, Will and Geordie are drawn into campus politics.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:05
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Will and Geordie investigate an audacious bank robbery.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
An American airman dies in the police station. Will and Geordie face a challenging night.
Episode: S6 E4 | 53:05