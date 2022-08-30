Extras
Hear what the cast had to say about filming the seventh season of the series!
Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims.
Look back on Will and Bonnie's story, from fast friends to sparks flying.
While Daniel is working and looking for Leonard's help, Leonard is busy elsewhere.
Tessa Peake-Jones describes Mrs. C's emotional journey in Season 7.
Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at home for seniors.
Robson Green and Kacey Ainsworth describe Geordie and Cathy's difficult Season 7 journey.
After Mrs. C shared her news, everyone is jumping in to help her in any way they can.
A member of Will’s congregation is found murdered.
A vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s café.
Will and Geordie discover a murder victim's private life is less than spotless.
When a successful music producer is murdered, Geordie finds himself implicated.
Leonard asks Will and Geordie for help when someone he knows is accused of murder.
When a student falls to her death, Will and Geordie are drawn into campus politics.
Will and Geordie investigate an audacious bank robbery.
An American airman dies in the police station. Will and Geordie face a challenging night.