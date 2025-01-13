Trump's Comeback

Extras
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.