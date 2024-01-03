© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frontline

Israel's Second Front

Season 2024 Episode 1

Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region. Correspondent Ramita Navai investigates militants in the West Bank and Lebanon, their ties to Iran and their role in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Aired: 01/22/24
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Israel's Second Front" - Preview
As the war in Gaza rages, FRONTLINE reports from the West Bank as tensions rise.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Netanyahu, America & the Road to War in Gaza" - Preview
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Preview: S2023 E22 | 0:31
Watch 28:47
Frontline
Failure at the Fence
How Hamas was able to breach Israel’s vaunted security barrier on Oct. 7, 2023.
Clip: S2023 E22 | 28:47
Watch 1:25:31
Frontline
Netanyahu, America & the Road to War in Gaza
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Clip: S2023 E22 | 1:25:31
Watch 1:54:23
Frontline
Netanyahu, America & the War in Gaza/Failure at the Fence
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1:54:23
Watch 0:32
Frontline
"The Discord Leaks" - Preview
How a young Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents onto Discord.
Preview: S2023 E21 | 0:32
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Inside the Uvalde Response" - Preview
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
Preview: S2023 E20 | 0:31
Watch 4:33
Frontline
The Russian Bombing of a Maternity Hospital in Mariupol
Watch an excerpt from the FRONTLINE/AP documentary ‘20 Days in Mariupol.’
Clip: S2023 E19 | 4:33
Watch 1:48
Frontline
"20 Days in Mariupol" - Trailer
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Preview: S2023 E19 | 1:48
Watch 9:22
Frontline
Children of the Holocaust: Drawn from Memory
They survived the Holocaust as teenagers — and they want to share their stories.
Special: 9:22
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1999
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 1:54:23
Frontline
Netanyahu, America & the War in Gaza/Failure at the Fence
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1:54:23
Watch 54:23
Frontline
The Discord Leaks
How a young Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents onto Discord.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Inside the Uvalde Response
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:23
Watch 1:37:15
Frontline
20 Days in Mariupol
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 1:37:15
Watch 54:23
Frontline
McConnell, the GOP & the Court
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
Frontline
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:24
Frontline
The Astros Edge
The Houston Astros cheating scandal and what it says about baseball today.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:24:24
Watch 53:08
Frontline
Putin vs. the Press
The story of one journalist’s battle to defend free speech in Putin’s Russia.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 53:08
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Two Strikes/Tutwiler
A two-part special looking at a little-known "two-strikes" law, and pregnancy in prison.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Putin's Crisis
How Russian President Vladimir Putin reached this moment of crisis.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 54:23