© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frontline

America and the Taliban (Part One)

Season 2023 Episode 5

How America's 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in Taliban victory. Drawing on decades of on-the-ground reporting and interviews with Taliban and U.S. officials, part one of this epic three-part investigation traces the missteps and consequences.

Aired: 04/03/23
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
"America and the Taliban (Part One)" - Trailer
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"America and the Taliban (Part One)" - Trailer
How America's 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in Taliban victory.
Preview: S2023 E5 | 0:31
FRONTLINE Season 2023
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Age of Easy Money" - Preview
The role of the Federal Reserve’s “easy money” policies in economic uncertainty.
Preview: S2023 E4 | 0:31
Age of Easy Money
Watch 1:54:22
Frontline
Age of Easy Money
The role of the Federal Reserve’s “easy money” policies in economic uncertainty.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 1:54:22
Putin and the Presidents
Watch 54:22
Frontline
Putin and the Presidents
Vladimir Putin’s clashes with U.S. presidents as he’s tried to rebuild the Russian empire.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 54:22
"Putin and the Presidents" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Putin and the Presidents" - Preview
Vladimir Putin’s clashes with U.S. presidents as he’s tried to rebuild the Russian empire.
Preview: S2023 E3 | 0:31
"Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus" - Preview
Investigating the spyware Pegasus, sold to governments by the Israeli company NSO group.
Preview: S2023 E1 | 0:31
"Crime Scene: Bucha" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Crime Scene: Bucha" - Preview
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press and SITU map the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.
Preview: S2022 E16 | 0:31
After Zero Tolerance
Watch 28:59
Frontline
After Zero Tolerance
A family’s struggle to reunite after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Clip: S2022 E16 | 28:59
Crime Scene: Bucha
Watch 25:13
Frontline
Crime Scene: Bucha
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press and SITU map the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.
Clip: S2022 E16 | 25:13
"Putin's War at Home" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Putin's War at Home" - Preview
Defiant Russians push back against Putin’s crackdown on critics of the war in Ukraine.
Preview: 0:31
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1999
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Age of Easy Money
Watch 1:54:22
Frontline
Age of Easy Money
The role of the Federal Reserve’s “easy money” policies in economic uncertainty.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 1:54:22
Putin and the Presidents
Watch 54:22
Frontline
Putin and the Presidents
Vladimir Putin’s clashes with U.S. presidents as he’s tried to rebuild the Russian empire.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 54:22
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus (Part 2)
Watch 54:22
Frontline
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus (Part 2)
Investigating the powerful spyware called Pegasus sold to governments around the world.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 54:22
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus (Part 1)
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus (Part 1)
Investigating the powerful spyware called Pegasus sold to governments around the world.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 54:23
FRONTLINE Season 2022
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Crime Scene: Bucha/After Zero Tolerance
A 2-part hour: Mapping atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine, and a family's struggle to reunite.
Episode: S2022 E16 | 54:23
Afghanistan Undercover
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Afghanistan Undercover
An undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 54:23
Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack (2023)
Watch 54:22
Frontline
Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack (2023)
A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 54:22
Facing Eviction
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Facing Eviction
Families struggle to keep homes during the pandemic, despite a federal ban on evictions.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 54:23
Police on Trial
Watch 1:24:23
Frontline
Police on Trial
An investigation of the Minneapolis police in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.
Episode: S2022 E8 | 1:24:23
The Power of Big Oil (Part Three: Delay)
Watch 54:22
Frontline
The Power of Big Oil (Part Three: Delay)
The fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 54:22