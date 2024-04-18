© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Melissa Murray

Season 2024 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray discusses Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in Manhattan, the importance of jury selection, the political implications of trying a former president, and what to expect in Trump’s three other criminal cases.

Aired: 04/18/24
