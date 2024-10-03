© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Larry Hogan

Season 2024 Episode 40 | 26m 46s

Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan talks about running for the U.S. Senate in deep-blue Maryland, his message to Democratic voters, his support for abortion rights and how he would remain an independent voice in an era of partisan polarization.

Aired: 10/02/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
