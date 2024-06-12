© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Dynamic Planet

Fire

Season 1 Episode 2 | 53m 16s

With global temperatures on the rise and ecosystems destabilizing, those living and working on the frontline of change examine how science, nature, and tradition play crucial roles in preparing us for a rapidly evolving future.

Aired: 06/25/24 | Expires: 07/24/24
Extras
Watch 2:40
Dynamic Planet
Finding Methane Bubbles in Permafrost
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Watch 7:20
Dynamic Planet
Antarctic Fur Seals vs. Leopard Seals
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:20
Watch 5:23
Dynamic Planet
Buffalo Harvest and Release
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:23
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 4 Preview
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 3 Preview
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 6:00
Dynamic Planet
Turtle Hatching and Release
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:00
Watch 6:53
Dynamic Planet
Coral Collection
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:53
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 2 Preview
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Dynamic Planet
Athens Runner
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:54
Watch 5:38
Dynamic Planet
Elephant Encouter
Shannon Diener receives a call informing her that someone has been chased by an elephant.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:38
Dynamic Planet
Earth
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Episode: S1 E4
Dynamic Planet
Water
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 53:18
Dynamic Planet
Ice
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:18