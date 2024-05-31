Extras
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
The Yurok tribe conduct controlled burns to prevent wildfires and keep traditions alive.
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.