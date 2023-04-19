© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In A Different Key

In A Different Key

Season 1 Episode 1

A mother tracks down the first person ever diagnosed with autism, now an elderly man living in rural Mississippi, to learn if his life story holds promise for her own autistic son. Her journey exposes a startling record of cruelty and kindness alike, framed by forces like race, money and privilege – but leads to hope that more communities are learning to have the backs of people on the spectrum.

Aired: 12/12/22
Extras
In A Different Key
Watch 1:43:14
In A Different Key
In A Different Key
How life turned out for the first child diagnosed with autism, and what acceptance means.
Special: 1:43:14
“Our Guy” Donald Triplett
Watch 1:47
In A Different Key
“Our Guy” Donald Triplett
An autistic man’s community sets an all too rare example of acceptance.
Clip: 1:47
Diagnosing Autism in Minority Communities
Watch 3:12
In A Different Key
Diagnosing Autism in Minority Communities
In the United States, getting an autism diagnosis can be difficult for children of color.
Clip: 3:12
Living with Profound Autism
Watch 2:30
In A Different Key
Living with Profound Autism
Jonah Lutz is an autistic man with profound challenges, and society tends to look away.
Clip: 2:30
In A Different Key - The Trailer
Watch 2:35
In A Different Key
In A Different Key - The Trailer
How life turned out for the first child diagnosed with autism, and what acceptance means.
Preview: 2:35
Mickey Visits a Cat Shelter
Watch 3:27
In A Different Key
Mickey Visits a Cat Shelter
A trip to a cat shelter takes an unexpected turn for Mickey and his mother.
Clip: 3:27
Bullying & Autism
Watch 1:47
In A Different Key
Bullying & Autism
Amy Gravino shares painful memories of bullying she endured for being different.
Clip: 1:47
Autism in the Workplace
Watch 2:51
In A Different Key
Autism in the Workplace
The workplace is a challenging environment for many people on the spectrum.
Clip: 2:51
Autistic Voices
Watch 2:59
In A Different Key
Autistic Voices
Autistic people across the spectrum discuss what it’s like to be autistic.
Clip: 2:59