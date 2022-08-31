© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Caverns Sessions

SHOOTER JENNINGS

Season 1 Episode 4 | 24m 41s

Shooter Jennings has defied expectation while expanding the parameters of Country, Rock ‘n’ Roll and beyond. Son of anti-Nashville music icons Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Shooter—singer/songwriter, guitarist, actor and producer—spent his first years on a tour bus. For 25 years Shooter has issued albums & EPs in his brand of genre-defying Outlaw Country and Southern Rock.

Aired: 09/30/22 | Expires: 10/29/22
SHOOTER JENNINGS
Extras
Episode 12 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 12 Preview
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Preview: S1 E12 | 0:30
BRIT TAYLOR
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:41
BRIT TAYLOR Performs 'Anything But You'
Watch 2:46
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR Performs 'Anything But You'
Listen to BRIT TAYLOR perform 'Anything But You.'
Clip: S1 E12 | 2:46
Episode 11 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 11 Preview
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Preview: S1 E11 | 0:30
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:41
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL Performs 'Route 22'
Watch 3:40
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL Performs 'Route 22'
Listen to ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL perform 'Route 22.'
Clip: S1 E11 | 3:40
Episode 10 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 10 Preview
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Preview: S1 E10 | 0:30
ADIA VICTORIA
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:41
ADIA VICTORIA Performs 'Sea of Sand'
Watch 6:00
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA Performs 'Sea of Sand'
Listen to ADIA VICTORIA perform 'Sea of Sand.'
Clip: S1 E10 | 6:00
Episode 9 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 9 Preview
The Milk Carton Kids combine spine-tingling harmonies with hilarious between-song banter.
Preview: S1 E9 | 0:30
MILK CARTON KIDS
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
MILK CARTON KIDS
The Milk Carton Kids combine spine-tingling harmonies with hilarious between-song banter.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:41
GANGSTAGRASS
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
GANGSTAGRASS
Old school hip-hop meets that high-lonesome sound in Gangstagrass.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:41
WATKINS FAMILY HOUR
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
WATKINS FAMILY HOUR
Sean and Sara Watkins journey into Bluegrass, Folk and Pop with the Watkins Family Hour.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:41
KATIE PRUITT
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KATIE PRUITT
Katie Pruitt’s music is honest, vulnerable and absolutely beautiful.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:41
BUFFALO NICHOLS
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BUFFALO NICHOLS
Buffalo Nichols brings the blues of the past into the future.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:41
CHA WA
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
CHA WA
Cha Wa blends infectious groove with pure joy.
Episode: S1 E3 | 24:41
MOLLY TUTTLE & Golden Highway
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
MOLLY TUTTLE & Golden Highway
Molly Tuttle returns to her Bluegrass roots with Golden Highway.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:41