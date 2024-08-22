© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Caverns Sessions

LINDSAY LOU

Season 3 Episode 3

Celebrated singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou masterfully combines progressive Americana and folk with bluegrass roots. Her journey, marked by personal revelations and profound loss, is showcased on her latest solo album, Queen of Time, where she explores self-discovery and resilience.

Aired: 09/17/24
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Episode: S3 E12
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Episode: S3 E11
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Episode: S3 E10
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Episode: S3 E5
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER
Troubadour Evan Honer’s catalogue is growing fast, and his fan base even faster.
Episode: S3 E4
The Caverns Sessions
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS
Shane Smith's music journey began in Austin, where he formed The Saints.
Episode: S3 E2
The Caverns Sessions
OZOMATLI
Ozomatli’s musical artistry mirrors the cultural tapestry of Los Angeles.
Episode: S3 E1
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Episode: S2 E12 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BILL MILLER
Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts.
Episode: S2 E11 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41