The Caverns Sessions

ALVIN YOUNGBLOOD HART’S MUSCLE THEORY

Season 3 Episode 6

Hailed as a "musician's musician," Hart’s artistry has drawn praise from legends like Bob Dylan, as well as guitar virtuosos like Gary Moore and Mick Taylor. Born in 1963, his nomadic upbringing influenced his eclectic musical journey.

Aired: 10/08/24
Extras
Watch 4:13
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come'
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come.'
Clip: S3 E12 | 4:13
Watch 5:46
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man'
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man.'
Clip: S3 E11 | 5:46
Watch 3:58
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call'
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call.'
Clip: S3 E10 | 3:58
Watch 3:42
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK performs 'Perfect Girls of Pop'
ELIZABETH COOK performs 'Perfect Girls of Pop.'
Clip: S3 E9 | 3:42
Watch 4:04
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT performs 'Engine Trouble'
CLAY STREET UNIT performs 'Engine Trouble.'
Clip: S3 E8 | 4:04
Watch 6:18
The Caverns Sessions
AMERICAN AQUARIUM performs 'Burn. Flicker. Die.'
AMERICAN AQUARIUM performs 'Burn. Flicker. Die.'
Clip: S3 E7 | 6:18
Watch 5:11
The Caverns Sessions
ALVIN YOUNGBLOOD HART’S MUSCLE THEORY performs 'Big Mama's Door'
ALVIN YOUNGBLOOD HART’S MUSCLE THEORY performs 'Big Mama's Door.'
Clip: S3 E6 | 5:11
Watch 4:02
The Caverns Sessions
THE DAN TYMINSKI BAND performs 'Hey Brother'
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Clip: S3 E5 | 4:02
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND Preview
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:20
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER performs 'Wake Up, Come Down'
EVAN HONER performs 'Wake Up, Come Down.'
Clip: S3 E4 | 3:20
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 3
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Episode: S3 E12
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Episode: S3 E11
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Episode: S3 E10
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK
Elizabeth Cook is a much-lauded Nashville artist with a sharp, surprising style.
Episode: S3 E9
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT
Clay Street Unit's debut EP showcases their evolving, unique sound.
Episode: S3 E8
The Caverns Sessions
AMERICAN AQUARIUM
These Roots Rockers earn critical acclaim with comparisons to Springsteen and early Rolling Stones.
Episode: S3 E7
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Episode: S3 E5
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER
Troubadour Evan Honer’s catalogue is growing fast, and his fan base even faster.
Episode: S3 E4
The Caverns Sessions
LINDSAY LOU
Lindsay Lou masterfully combines progressive Americana and folk with bluegrass roots.
Episode: S3 E3
The Caverns Sessions
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS
Shane Smith's music journey began in Austin, where he formed The Saints.
Episode: S3 E2