The Caverns Sessions

BRIT TAYLOR

Season 1 Episode 12 | 24m 41s

Disillusioned after years trying to work through Nashville’s Country music machine, Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way, mixing traditional Country with contemporary attitude, poetic ease and honesty, and a generous touch of her Eastern Kentucky Bluegrass roots. With support from Dan Auerbach, who co-wrote five songs for her 2020 debut release, "Real Me," her very real gamble paid off.

Aired: 11/25/22 | Expires: 12/24/22
BRIT TAYLOR
Extras
Episode 12 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 12 Preview
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Preview: S1 E12 | 0:30
BRIT TAYLOR Performs 'Anything But You'
Watch 2:46
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR Performs 'Anything But You'
Listen to BRIT TAYLOR perform 'Anything But You.'
Clip: S1 E12 | 2:46
Episode 11 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 11 Preview
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Preview: S1 E11 | 0:30
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:41
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL Performs 'Route 22'
Watch 3:40
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL Performs 'Route 22'
Listen to ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL perform 'Route 22.'
Clip: S1 E11 | 3:40
Episode 10 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 10 Preview
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Preview: S1 E10 | 0:30
ADIA VICTORIA
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:41
ADIA VICTORIA Performs 'Sea of Sand'
Watch 6:00
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA Performs 'Sea of Sand'
Listen to ADIA VICTORIA perform 'Sea of Sand.'
Clip: S1 E10 | 6:00
Episode 9 Preview
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Episode 9 Preview
The Milk Carton Kids combine spine-tingling harmonies with hilarious between-song banter.
Preview: S1 E9 | 0:30
MILK CARTON KIDS
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
MILK CARTON KIDS
The Milk Carton Kids combine spine-tingling harmonies with hilarious between-song banter.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:41
