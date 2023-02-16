© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Episode 2
Call the Midwife

Episode 2

Season 12 Episode 2 | 54m 05s

Sister Julienne is deeply concerned by an angry red rash on a patient’s breast and a referral is quickly made to St Cuthbert’s. A surprise pregnancy for one of Dr. Turner's patients leads him to start a campaign to encourage men to use contraception.

Aired: 02/25/23 | Expires: 06/06/23
Episode 1
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Call the Midwife Season 12
Watch 1:29:18
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:18
Episode 8
Watch 54:18
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8 | 54:18
Episode 7
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Episode: S11 E7 | 54:08
Episode 6
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Monica Joan seeks advice from an eccentric clairvoyant.
Episode: S11 E6 | 54:08
Episode 5
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Trixie is assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband.
Episode: S11 E5 | 54:08
Episode 4
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Hilda and Dr. Turner support a young father with a lung condition.
Episode: S11 E4 | 54:08
Episode 3
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The Order of St. Raymond Nonnatus is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Episode: S11 E3 | 54:08
Episode 1
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House is preparing for an Easter parade when building work uncovers a secret.
Episode: S11 E1 | 54:08
Episode 2
Watch 54:08
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Trixie and Sister Frances join Dr. Turner at the cytology clinic.
Episode: S11 E2 | 54:08