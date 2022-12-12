Holiday Special 2022

Extras
Returning from her vacation early, Nurse Crane finds Nonnatus in disarray.
Sister Francis takes initiative to help an overwhelmed new mother.
A crow trapped in Nonnatus house gives the Sisters and nurses a scare.
As Nonnatus house sits for lunch, Nurse Crane gets life changing news.
Matthew and Trixie plan a date beyond babysitting.
Fred's scheme to give away popsicles elicits the highest praise from Sister Monica Joan.
Sister Hilda tries her best to alleviate Sister Julienne's stress and duty roster.
Matthew finds a moment in the rain to get a little closer to Trixie.
New babies, midwives and challenges as Nonnatus house gears up for 1967.
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Sister Monica Joan seeks advice from an eccentric clairvoyant.
Trixie is assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband.
Sister Hilda and Dr. Turner support a young father with a lung condition.
The Order of St. Raymond Nonnatus is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Nonnatus House is preparing for an Easter parade when building work uncovers a secret.
Trixie and Sister Frances join Dr. Turner at the cytology clinic.
It’s 1966 and the Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever.
Take a celebratory look back at 10 years of Call the Midwife.