The Bigger Picture

How an FBI Poster Became a Black Power Symbol

Season 1 Episode 6 | 14m 24s

How did an FBI Wanted poster, intended to make a criminal out of activist and academic Angela Y. Davis, transform her into a symbol of Black Power and liberation? Host Vincent Brown considers the impact of Davis’ image and the ways in which style can be a form of political activism. Professor Davis also shares her own complicated feelings about the image, which have evolved over the past 50 years.

Aired: 10/13/22
How an FBI Poster Became a Black Power Symbol
Major funding for THE BIGGER PICTURE was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding was provided by the Anderson Family Charitable Fund, the Tamara L. Harris Foundation, the William Talbott Hillman Foundation, the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Additional funding for the digital production of THE BIGGER PICTURE was provided by Chasing the Dream – a public media initiative from The WNET Group, reporting on poverty, opportunity, and justice in America, and supported by The JPB Foundation, The Peter G. Peterson and Joan Ganz Cooney Fund, and Sue and Edgar Wachenheim, III.
Extras
Why Gordon Parks’ Most Famous Photo Almost Wasn’t Released
Watch 12:18
The Bigger Picture
Why Gordon Parks’ Most Famous Photo Almost Wasn’t Released
This iconic photo by Gordon Parks was once considered too controversial to be published.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:18
This Photo of U.S. Immigration Isn’t What You Think
Watch 11:06
The Bigger Picture
This Photo of U.S. Immigration Isn’t What You Think
An iconic photograph representing the immigrant experience is more than meets the eye.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:06
This Photo Isn’t What It Looks Like
Watch 11:26
The Bigger Picture
This Photo Isn’t What It Looks Like
Unravel the mystery behind an iconic photograph of Blackfeet tribe leader Mountain Chief.
Episode: S1 E4 | 11:26
The Real Story Behind This Iconic 9/11 Photo
Watch 12:16
The Bigger Picture
The Real Story Behind This Iconic 9/11 Photo
The story behind “Raising the Flag at Ground Zero,” an iconic photo taken on September 11.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:16
The Story Behind Earth’s Most Famous Photo
Watch 11:21
The Bigger Picture
The Story Behind Earth’s Most Famous Photo
Find out how “Blue Marble,” NASA’s iconic photo of a fully illuminated Earth, was taken.
Episode: S1 E2 | 11:21
Did This Photo Make Lincoln President?
Watch 11:22
The Bigger Picture
Did This Photo Make Lincoln President?
What can a portrait of Abraham Lincoln tell us about the spectacle of politics today?
Episode: S1 E1 | 11:22
The Bigger Picture | Official Trailer
Watch 0:41
The Bigger Picture
The Bigger Picture | Official Trailer
Explore American history through iconic photos that have defined our national identity.
Preview: 0:41
