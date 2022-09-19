Spanish Version | “An American” (1775-1790)

Extras
Benjamin Franklin helps craft the Declaration of Independence and wins French support.
Ken Burns explores the revolutionary life of Benjamin Franklin.
After success as a Philadelphia printer Benjamin Franklin earns worldwide fame in science.
In 1765, England found a new way to raise money from the American colonies: The Stamp Act.
Franklin, the most famous American in London, became the face of American resistance.
Franklin made a pivotal edit to Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence.
The Treaty of Paris ended a war, secured Independence and created an Empire.
Franklin studied electricity and proved lightning’s electrical nature with a key and kite.
Late in life, Franklin petitioned Congress to end slavery in the United States.
