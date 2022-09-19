© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Benjamin Franklin

Spanish Version | “An American” (1775-1790)

Season 1 Episode 4 | 1hr 54m 59s

Benjamin Franklin leaves London and returns to wartime Philadelphia where he joins Congress and helps Thomas Jefferson craft the Declaration of Independence. In Paris, he wins French support for the American Revolution then negotiates a peace treaty with Britain. He spends his last years in the new United States, working on the Constitution and unsuccessfully promoting the abolition of slavery.

Aired: 04/04/22 | Expires: 04/25/22
Spanish Version | “An American” (1775-1790)
Corporate funding for BENJAMIN FRANKLIN was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by David M. Rubenstein. Major funding was also provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine; University of Pennsylvania; Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; Kissick Family Foundation; Deborah and Jon Dawson; Diane and Hal Brierley; McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Cappy and Janie McGarr; Lavender Butterfly Fund; and Susan and Charles Shanor Charitable Trust.
Extras
“An American” (1775-1790)
Watch 1:54:59
Benjamin Franklin
“An American” (1775-1790)
Benjamin Franklin helps craft the Declaration of Independence and wins French support.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:54:59
Official Trailer
Watch 0:31
Benjamin Franklin
Official Trailer
Ken Burns explores the revolutionary life of Benjamin Franklin.
Preview: 0:31
Spanish Version | “Join or Die” (1706-1774)
Watch 1:55:26
Benjamin Franklin
Spanish Version | “Join or Die” (1706-1774)
After success as a Philadelphia printer Benjamin Franklin earns worldwide fame in science.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:55:26
“Join or Die” (1706-1774)
Watch 1:55:26
Benjamin Franklin
“Join or Die” (1706-1774)
After success as a Philadelphia printer Benjamin Franklin earns worldwide fame in science.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:55:26
The Stamp Act
Watch 3:46
Benjamin Franklin
The Stamp Act
In 1765, England found a new way to raise money from the American colonies: The Stamp Act.
Clip: 3:46
Publicly Humiliated in London
Watch 6:02
Benjamin Franklin
Publicly Humiliated in London
Franklin, the most famous American in London, became the face of American resistance.
Clip: 6:02
The Declaration of Independence
Watch 3:17
Benjamin Franklin
The Declaration of Independence
Franklin made a pivotal edit to Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence.
Clip: 3:17
The Treaty of Paris, 1783
Watch 4:20
Benjamin Franklin
The Treaty of Paris, 1783
The Treaty of Paris ended a war, secured Independence and created an Empire.
Clip: 4:20
Franklin’s Observations and Experiments on Electricity
Watch 5:31
Benjamin Franklin
Franklin’s Observations and Experiments on Electricity
Franklin studied electricity and proved lightning’s electrical nature with a key and kite.
Clip: 5:31
Franklin and the Antislavery Movement
Watch 7:05
Benjamin Franklin
Franklin and the Antislavery Movement
Late in life, Franklin petitioned Congress to end slavery in the United States.
Clip: 7:05
“An American” (1775-1790)
Watch 1:54:59
Benjamin Franklin
“An American” (1775-1790)
Benjamin Franklin helps craft the Declaration of Independence and wins French support.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:54:59
Spanish Version | “Join or Die” (1706-1774)
Watch 1:55:26
Benjamin Franklin
Spanish Version | “Join or Die” (1706-1774)
After success as a Philadelphia printer Benjamin Franklin earns worldwide fame in science.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:55:26
“Join or Die” (1706-1774)
Watch 1:55:26
Benjamin Franklin
“Join or Die” (1706-1774)
After success as a Philadelphia printer Benjamin Franklin earns worldwide fame in science.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:55:26