Pavement
Austin City Limits

Pavement

Season 48 Episode 4811 | 53m 26s

Legendary alternative rock pioneers Pavement deliver modern rock highlights in a career-spanning hour. The veteran California band mark their thirtieth anniversary with a rare television performance.

Aired: 02/03/23 | Expires: 03/05/23
Pavement
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, Workrise, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.
