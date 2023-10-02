© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E3 | Shower Valve, Sloped Landscape | Ask This Old House

Season 22 Episode 3 | 23m 42s

Ask This Old House welcomes landscape contractor, Lee Gilliam to the cast and shines a spotlight on his 30 years of experience; Richard Trethewey helps a homeowner repair a leaking 3-valve shower while retaining the bathrooms original 1930's tile; Lee and Jenn Nawada work together to refresh a homeowner's eroding sloped yard; removing excess mulch, and installing boulders and ground cover plants.

Aired: 10/11/23 | Expires: 10/26/23
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
All
  • All
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | String Lights, Kitchen Painting | Ask This Old House
Heath installs patio string lights; Mauro color matches a retro kitchen cabinet.
Episode: S22 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Girl Scout Community Garden | Ask This Old House
The team helps a local Girl Scout troop rebuild a community garden.
Episode: S22 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Sawmill, Bar Top | Ask This Old House
Nathan mills a slab of an old red oak and teams up with Tom to turn it into a bar top.
Episode: S21 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Circuit, Table Saw, Fireplace | Ask This Old House
Heath installs a circuit; Richard fits a fireplace insert; Tom explains table saw safety.
Episode: S21 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Hand-Turned Spindle Replication | Ask This Old House
Tom replicates a homeowner's spiral-detailed spindles for their Queen Anne Row staircase.
Episode: S21 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Flagstone Repairs, Tub Diverter | Ask This Old House
Richard troubleshoots a leaky shower; Mark repairs flagstone steps.
Episode: S21 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Cold Water Bathtub, Cornhole | Ask This Old House
Richard troubleshoots a tub that runs cold; Tom and Kevin build a set of cornhole boards.
Episode: S21 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E21 | Full Sun Garden, Floor Patch | Ask This Old House
Jenn plants a garden; Mark cleans hardscaping; Tom patches a wood floor.
Episode: S21 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Transition Garden, Granite Post | Ask This Old House
Jenn plants a sun and shade garden; Tom talks downspouts; Mark engraves a granite post.
Episode: S21 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Attic Insulation, Parking Spot | Ask This Old House
Ross insulates an attic; Richard talks irrigation repairs; Mark paves a parking spot.
Episode: S21 E19 | 23:42