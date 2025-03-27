© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E19 | Retaining Wall, Mini Split Upkeep | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 19 | 23m 42s

Richard Trethewey demonstrates how to maintain a mini split, showing how to properly clean the indoor and outdoor components to keep the unit running optimally; then, it's rubber, round, and has a waffle shaped top. The guys play What Is It; Mark McCullough and Jenn Nawada team up to help a homeowner upgrade her house's curb appeal by building a garden retaining wall.

Aired: 04/09/25 | Expires: 04/24/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
All
  • All
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Electric Bill Investigation | Ask This Old House
Basics of dethatching and aerating; investigating a high electrical bill; routers 101.
Episode: S23 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Tree Diagnosis, Home Checklist | Ask This Old House
How to diagnose and treat a diseased pine tree; Nathan performs a new homeowner checklist.
Episode: S23 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Outdoor Shower | Ask This Old House
Jenn, Mark, Nathan, and Richard team up to build a cedar outdoor shower in Cape Cod.
Episode: S23 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Stair Treads, Sconce Install | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints stair treads; the team highlights some tools; Heath installs wall sconces.
Episode: S23 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | 3D Printed Homes, Square Bowl | Ask This Old House
Ross learns about 3D printed houses; spotlighting Aaron Smith; Tom and Kevin turn a bowl.
Episode: S23 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Paint Wainscoting, Sandbox | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints wainscoting; what to know about home fuel options; Nathan builds a sandbox.
Episode: S23 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Beehives 101, Step Stool | Ask This Old House
Jenn learns about bees; apps the ATOH team is using; Tom and Kevin build a step stool.
Episode: S23 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Gas Fireplace, Wainscoting | Ask This Old House
Richard helps convert a wood burning fireplace to gas; Nathan installs wainscoting.
Episode: S23 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Shed Foundation, Bifold Doors | Ask This Old House
Mark installs a shed base; Tom and Nathan talk framing; Nathan installs bifold doors.
Episode: S23 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Trash Insert, Arborvitae Removal | Ask This Old House
Nathan replaces a trash pull out; Heath talks light bulb history; Lee removes arborvitaes.
Episode: S23 E10 | 23:42