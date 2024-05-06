© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ask This Old House

E23 | Garden Restore, Bathroom Fan | Ask This Old House

Season 22 Episode 23 | 23m 42s

Lee Gilliam helps a homeowner improve the soil conditions of her garden bed before installing new plantings; a New Hampshire painter and business owner shares her journey in the trade; Heath Eastman helps a homeowner mitigate bathroom moisture by installing a remote bath vent and timer switch but runs into some trouble when he finds old wiring in the wall.

Aired: 05/08/24 | Expires: 05/23/24
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
