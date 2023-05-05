© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

E23 | Flagstone Repairs, Tub Diverter | Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House

E23 | Flagstone Repairs, Tub Diverter | Ask This Old House

Season 21 Episode 23 | 23m 42s

Richard Trethewey troubleshoots why a homeowner's shower leaks when the tub is running and makes the necessary repairs, then in studio, Richard explains why it was a unique repair; Heath Eastman deep dives into different wire gauge sizes and the electrical load capabilities of each size; Mark McCulllough helps a homeowner repair some loose flagstone steps in his entryway and in his basement.

Aired: 05/17/23 | Expires: 06/01/23
E23 | Flagstone Repairs, Tub Diverter | Ask This Old House
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
E22 | Cold Water Bathtub, Cornhole | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Cold Water Bathtub, Cornhole | Ask This Old House
Richard troubleshoots a tub that runs cold; Tom and Kevin build a set of cornhole boards.
Episode: S21 E22 | 23:42
E21 | Full Sun Garden, Floor Patch | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E21 | Full Sun Garden, Floor Patch | Ask This Old House
Jenn plants a garden; Mark cleans hardscaping; Tom patches a wood floor.
Episode: S21 E21 | 23:42
E20 | Transition Garden, Granite Post | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Transition Garden, Granite Post | Ask This Old House
Jenn plants a sun and shade garden; Tom talks downspouts; Mark engraves a granite post.
Episode: S21 E20 | 23:42
E19 | Attic Insulation, Parking Spot | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Attic Insulation, Parking Spot | Ask This Old House
Ross insulates an attic; Richard talks irrigation repairs; Mark paves a parking spot.
Episode: S21 E19 | 23:42
E18 | Oven Ventilation, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Oven Ventilation, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Richard installs a new gas oven; Ross meets with an expert to discuss solar EV chargers.
Episode: S21 E18 | 23:42
E17 | Fireplace Painting, Bathtub Tray | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Fireplace Painting, Bathtub Tray | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints a brick fireplace; Tom and Kevin build a bathtub tray.
Episode: S21 E17 | 23:42
E16 | Wetlands, Foundation Painting | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Wetlands, Foundation Painting | Ask This Old House
Jenn explores wetlands; Ross demonstrates IAQ; Mauro paints a foundation.
Episode: S21 E16 | 23:42
E15 | Shed Organization, Stone Walkway | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Shed Organization, Stone Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan organizes a shed; Richard explains furnace service calls; Mark installs a walkway.
Episode: S21 E15 | 23:42
E14 | Dimmer Switch, Clothes Rack | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Dimmer Switch, Clothes Rack | Ask This Old House
Heath troubleshoots a flickering dimmer switch; Tom builds a DIY-friendly clothes rack.
Episode: S21 E14 | 23:42
E13 | Fire Pit, Window Restoration | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Fire Pit, Window Restoration | Ask This Old House
Tom repairs an 1880s window; Mauro talks paint finishes; Mark and Jenn install a firepit.
Episode: S21 E13 | 23:42