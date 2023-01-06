© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House

E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House

Season 21 Episode 12 | 23m 42s

In a special episode of Ask This Old House, the team partner with Rebuilding Together Boston. First, the team learn about the program and the home they will be working on. Then, the crew reach out to the Ask This Old House extended family to gather volunteers to aid with each project. With everyone's help, the crew repair a deck, construct a patio, and install landscape lighting and new plantings.

Aired: 01/25/23 | Expires: 02/09/23
E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extras
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
All
  • All
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
E11 | Babyproofing, Septic Systems | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Babyproofing, Septic Systems | Ask This Old House
Nathan, Heath, and Mauro babyproof a home; Richard explains how septic systems work.
Episode: S21 E11 | 23:42
E10 | Pocket Door, Shaker Table | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Pocket Door, Shaker Table | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs an antique pocket door; Kevin builds a table with a maker in Atlanta.
Episode: S21 E10 | 23:42
E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Cabinet Hardware, Breaker Trips | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs kitchen cabinet hardware; Heath explains what causes breaker trips.
Episode: S21 E9 | 23:42
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
E6 | Sandstone Repair, Awning Install | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Sandstone Repair, Awning Install | Ask This Old House
Mark repairs sandstone steps; Ross talks solar scams; Nathan installs an awning.
Episode: S21 E6 | 23:42
E5 | Wallpaper Restore, Gutter Repairs | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Wallpaper Restore, Gutter Repairs | Ask This Old House
Historic wallpaper restored; Heath explains GFCI receptacles; Tom fixes gutters.
Episode: S21 E5 | 23:42
E4 | Woodland Garden, Chimney Repairs | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Woodland Garden, Chimney Repairs | Ask This Old House
Jenn plants a woodland garden; Mauro shows how to patch porcelain; Mark repairs a chimney.
Episode: S21 E4 | 23:42
E3 | Doorbell Retrofit, Driveway Edging | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Doorbell Retrofit, Driveway Edging | Ask This Old House
Heath installs a doorbell; Richard explains bottle traps; Mark replaces driveway edging.
Episode: S21 E3 | 23:42
E2 | EV Chargers, China Cabinet Repair | Ask This Old House
Watch 23:40
Ask This Old House
E2 | EV Chargers, China Cabinet Repair | Ask This Old House
Heath talks EV Chargers; Nathan and Mauro repair and repaint a China cabinet.
Episode: S21 E2 | 23:40