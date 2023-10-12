© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Annika

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 48m 16s

When a phone with a recording of a brutal drowning on it is handed into police headquarters, the pressure is on for Annika and the team to track down the murderer.

Aired: 10/14/23 | Expires: 10/29/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 1:30
Annika
Season 2 Official Preview
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 2:00
Annika
Inside Look
Nicola Walker and the cast on the Season 1 bombshell ending and what's ahead in Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 2:00
Watch 4:50
Annika
Filming in Scotland
The cast and crew discuss what it was like filming the series in scenic Scotland.
Clip: 4:50
Watch 4:46
Annika
Meet the Team
Annika’s cast and crew describe the characters making up Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit.
Clip: 4:46
Watch 4:49
Annika
Breaking the Fourth Wall
In Annika, the audience is directly let in on the case by Nicola Walker’s lead character.
Clip: 4:49
Watch 4:48
Annika
Boats and Stunts
Annika’s cast and crew describe the formidable challenges of filming in boats on water.
Clip: 4:48
Watch 4:43
Annika
Mother and Daughter
Actors Nicola Walker and Sylvie Furneaux parse their character’s relationship in Annika.
Clip: 4:43
Watch 47:48
Annika
Episode 6
A brutal murder on Glasgow’s canals hits close to home.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:48
Watch 47:37
Annika
Episode 5
Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a death.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:37
Watch 47:52
Annika
Episode 3
Annika reflects on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as she and the team investigate a case.
Episode: S2 E3 | 47:52
Watch 47:55
Annika
Episode 2
The team are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 47:55