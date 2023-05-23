© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Experience

Casa Susanna

Season 35 Episode 6

In the 1950s and ’60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place to express their true selves.

Aired: 06/26/23
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 11:11
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Casa Susanna
Watch a preview of Casa Susanna.
Clip: S35 E6 | 11:11
Watch 2:10
American Experience
Trailer | Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Preview: S35 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:39
American Experience
The Dover Sun House
The first modern house to be heated by nothing but the sun was designed by Mária Telkes.
Clip: S35 E5 | 3:39
Watch 11:07
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Sun Queen
Watch a preview of The Sun Queen.
Clip: S35 E5 | 11:07
Watch 1:29
American Experience
Trailer | The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Preview: S35 E5 | 1:29
Watch 6:09
American Experience
Off the Grid: New Mexico
Find out what modern off-grid living looks like at a 25-acre homestead in New Mexico.
Clip: S35 E5 | 6:09
Watch 2:17
American Experience
A Solar Pioneer’s Challenge to Women
Inventor Mária Telkes wanted women scientists to reach for the sun.
Clip: S35 E5 | 2:17
Watch 6:01
American Experience
Off the Grid: Minnesota
Explore off-grid life in a one-bedroom cabin in the Northern Minnesota woods.
Clip: S35 E5 | 6:01
Watch 5:32
American Experience
Off the Grid: Vermont
Find out how one family lives on a one-acre off grid market farm in Vermont.
Clip: S35 E5 | 5:32
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Preview: S35 E4 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • American Experience Season 35
  • American Experience Season 34
  • American Experience Season 33
  • American Experience Season 32
  • American Experience Season 31
  • American Experience Season 30
  • American Experience Season 29
  • American Experience Season 28
  • American Experience Season 27
  • American Experience Season 26
  • American Experience Season 25
  • American Experience Season 24
  • American Experience Season 23
  • American Experience Season 22
  • American Experience Season 21
  • American Experience Season 20
  • American Experience Season 19
  • American Experience Season 18
  • American Experience Season 17
  • American Experience Season 16
  • American Experience Season 15
  • American Experience Season 14
  • American Experience Season 13
  • American Experience Season 11
  • American Experience Season 10
  • American Experience Season 7
  • American Experience Season 6
  • American Experience Season 4
  • American Experience Season 3
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22
Watch 1:22:29
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4 | 1:22:29
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24
Watch 52:35
American Experience
The Lie Detector
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
Episode: S35 E1 | 52:35
Watch 1:51:34
American Experience
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E6 | 1:51:34
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Plague at the Golden Gate
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Episode: S34 E4 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:45
American Experience
Flood in the Desert
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
Episode: S34 E3 | 52:45
Watch 51:32
American Experience
Zoot Suit Riots
In June 1943, Los Angeles erupted into the worst race riots in the city to date.
Episode: S14 E6 | 51:32
Watch 52:43
American Experience
The American Diplomat
Three Black diplomats who broke racial barriers at the State Department during Cold War.
Episode: S34 E2 | 52:43