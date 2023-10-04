© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 6, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6070 | 55m 58s

An exclusive report from Iran's Evin Prison. Gloria Brown-Marshall discusses United States Supreme Court's return to the bench this week amid its various scandals. Heather Cox Richardson talks about her new book "Democracy Awakening." Music legend Herb Alpert joins to discuss his new album called "Wish Upon a Star."

Aired: 10/05/23
Extras
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Historian: GOP “Has Become an Extremist Faction”
Historian: GOP “Has Become an Extremist Faction”
Clip: S2023 E6070 | 18:15
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
Obtober 5, 2023
Hilary Clinton; Norm Ornstein; Yascha Mounk; Sheelah Kolhatka
Episode: S2023 E6069 | 55:22
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Financial Fraud Trial Begins: Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?
Sheelah Kolhatkar joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6069 | 18:12
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
“Being 13:” Inside the Phones & Minds of Teenage Girls Today
Jessica Bennett and Mitch Prinstein discuss the impact of social media on teenagers
Clip: S2023 E6068 | 18:23
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2023
Anton Jager & Liana Fix; Ruth Simmons; Jessica Bennett & Mitch Prinstein
Episode: S2023 E6068 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2023
Vjosa Osmani; Elissa Slotkin; Rebecca Miller; Vincent Schiraldi
Episode: S2023 E6067 | 55:25
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
“Trail ‘em, Nail ‘em and Jail ‘em:” Issues with U.S. Parole
Vincent Schiraldi discusses his new book which explores probation and parole in the U.S.
Clip: S2023 E6067 | 18:21
Watch 16:20
Amanpour and Company
Journalist on Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial
David Cay Johnston joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6066 | 16:20
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
Obtober 5, 2023
Hilary Clinton; Norm Ornstein; Yascha Mounk; Sheelah Kolhatka
Episode: S2023 E6069 | 55:22
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2023
Anton Jager & Liana Fix; Ruth Simmons; Jessica Bennett & Mitch Prinstein
Episode: S2023 E6068 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2023
Vjosa Osmani; Elissa Slotkin; Rebecca Miller; Vincent Schiraldi
Episode: S2023 E6067 | 55:25
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14