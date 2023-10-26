© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 24, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6082 | 55m 31s

Queen Rania of Jordan joins the show for a world exclusive to discuss the conflict in the Middle East. Hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin played a prominent role in freeing Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit from Hamas in 2011, he discusses Israel's current hostage crisis. Democratic strategist Waleed Shahid discusses Biden's approach to the conflict and how it could effect the 2024 election.

Aired: 10/23/23
