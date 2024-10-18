© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7079 | 55m 04s

Journalist Ronen Bergman discusses the news that Israel has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Richard Haass of the Council on Foreign Relations discusses the White House’s diplomatic options now. Retired Israeli General Noam Tibon tells the story of fighting to save his family on Oct 7, 2023. Mustafa Barghouti of the Palestinian National Initiative discusses what this news means for Palestinians.

Aired: 10/16/24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Controlling the Weather and Eating Pets: Expert Breaks Down Disinformation
Renée DiResta joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7080 | 18:01
Watch 4:50
Amanpour and Company
NYT Journalist Discusses the Killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar
Ronen Bergman discusses the killing of Yahya Sinwar.
Clip: S2024 E7079 | 4:50
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
PolitiFact Founder Explains the “Epidemic of Lying” in American Politics
Bill Adair joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7078 | 18:12
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
“This Supreme Court Is Its Own Worst Enemy:” Expert Discusses SCOTUS New Term
Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck discusses the latest on the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2024 E7077 | 17:43
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Ted Johnson on Trump’s Appeal to Black Men: “Hyper-Masculine and Untouchable”
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7076 | 18:06
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28