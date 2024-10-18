October 17, 2024

Extras
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Renée DiResta joins the show.
Ronen Bergman discusses the killing of Yahya Sinwar.
Bill Adair joins the show.
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck discusses the latest on the Supreme Court.
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell